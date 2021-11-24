LOGAN — Like multiple other counties across the state, Logan County is currently orange on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) COVID-19 county alert map, with a positivity rate of 6.88% as of Tuesday morning.
Logan joins a plurality of other West Virginia counties that are either red or orange on the map. Only 10 counties are green or yellow, while four are gold.
As of 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, the Logan County Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, with 112 cases considered currently active. Seventeen people from Logan County are hospitalized with the virus.
Overall, there have been 5,882 total cases of COVID-19 recorded in Logan County, with 5,631 recoveries and 137 deaths.
The latest Logan County deaths were announced by the LCHD Friday as a 47-year-old man and a 65-year-old man.
In vaccines, 59.8% of Logan County’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That number is slightly more than the state’s average of 59.2%.
Over the past seven days, the most widely affected age group in Logan County has been ages 41-50, making up 17.05% of virus cases in the county. In second place were ages 31-40 at 15.91%.
Statewide, there were 6,733 current active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning. The daily positivity rate was 10.53%.
Cumulatively, the state has recorded 290,026 cases and 4,770 deaths. Tuesday’s update added 502 cases and 13 deaths.