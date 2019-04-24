Logan Banner
LOGAN - The Logan County Family Resource Network will host "Logan's Got Talent" this Friday at the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center at Southern West Virginia Community Technical College.
The talent show will be judged by season six "America's Got Talent" winner and Logan native Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., managed by Burke Allen, singer Anna Butcher and WCHS-TV host Kennie Bass.
The winner of the competition will receive a recording session with Landau's producer at Chandler Audio Studios in Ashland, Kentucky, and the chance to be the opening act for the next headline performance at the Coalfield Jamboree. Cash prizes also will be awarded.
The competition begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $1.
Other sponsors of the show include KVC West Virginia, NECCO, Children's Home Society, ResCare, Logan Regional Medical Center and Robert Noone Adoption Services.