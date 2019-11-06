While students dressed in flannels and cowboy hats danced the night away to the theme of “It’s Fall, Y’all,” West Virginia University Potomac State College crowned its annual homecoming queen and king. Kenna Jeffrey, representing the Student Government Association, was crowned queen. She is a general studies major from Logan. Jeffrey will also serve as a princess in the court of the queen for the 93rd annual Apple Blossom Festival in Winchester, Virginia, next spring. Derek Alt, representing the Ag and Forestry Club, was crowned king. He is a pre-veterinary major from Fort Ashby, W.Va.
Logan's Kenna Jeffrey crowned Homecoming Queen at Potomac State
