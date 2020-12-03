CHARLESTON — West Virginia Sen. Paul Hardesty is leaving his seat in the Senate a few weeks early, he told Senate President Mitch Carmichael last month.
Effective Tuesday, Hardesty, a Logan County Democrat, resigned from the Senate, saying in his resignation letter he was entering retirement in his private life and was choosing to do the same in his life in public office.
Hardesty, 57, served in the Senate for almost two years, representing the 7th Senate District, which includes Logan, Lincoln, and Boone counties and parts of Wayne and Mingo counties.
Hardesty said he had been “blessed beyond measure” to represent the district.
“I have tried to serve faithfully, with a level head and heart for the people of my district,” Hardesty said in a letter to Carmichael on Nov. 20. “I owe a debt of immense gratitude to my colleagues, especially my brothers in the minority, for their willingness to serve the state alongside me."
Gov. Jim Justice appointed Hardesty to represent the Seventh District in January 2019 after receiving recommendations from the Seventh Senate District Executive Committee, which recommended Hardesty following a meeting at the Giovanni’s in Chapmanville, according to an HD Media report at the time.
At the time the governor appointed him, Hardesty was working as a lobbyist to the Legislature, representing several companies owned by the governor’s family, including The Greenbrier.
Hardesty announced earlier this year that he would not seek election to his Senate seat. Voters in the Seventh District selected former House of Delegates member Rupie Phillips, a Republican from Logan County, to succeed Hardesty in the Senate.
Hardesty told Carmichael that since his successor had been elected and the Senate wasn’t likely to reconvene, he was comfortable resigning from his seat.
In March, the state Senate honored Hardesty with a resolution commemorating his service, and Hardesty told his peers that he honored the institution of the West Virginia Legislature as well as the legislative process.
“I did have a good career lobbying, and I really enjoyed it,” Hardesty said in March. “I was very fortunate in that regard, but I felt like it was time for me to give something back. The good book teaches me that to whom much is given much is required, and I felt like it was time to give something back to the people of Logan and the Seventh Senate District.”