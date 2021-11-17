LOGAN — The City of Logan recently signed a site agreement to install charging stations downtown as part of a national initiative by Jeep and a company known as Electrify America LLC.
Following the launch of the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe, a plug-in hybrid off-road vehicle, Jeep announced a partnership with Electrify America LLC to create a charging network for several areas around the nation. The partnership was announced in March 2021 with initial sites in California and Utah.
More recently, the companies reached out to Logan to express interest in installing such stations in the area due to the popularity of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System and off-roading in general.
The Logan City Council approved the agreement during their October regular monthly meeting. During their Nov. 9 meeting, city special counsel Paul Ellis announced that the agreement has been finalized. No timeline on the project has yet been given, but Mayor Serafino Nolletti said two charging stations will be installed initially.
The stations will be located near Chopper’s Barbershop on the Main Street parking lot, which is owned by the city. The city will be paid a $150 monthly fee for the space.
“It could be a really big deal,” Ellis said. “It ties right in to the development that we’re doing with the trail. It ties right into the comprehensive plan (for zoning). It all ties right in.”
City fire chief and code enforcer Scott Beckett said the stations won’t be confined to just Jeep, but other hybrid vehicles as well.
“The other three cities, they’re huge, and they’re all west of the Mississippi, so Logan is the only one east of the Mississippi,” Beckett said. “They didn’t pick New York, they didn’t pick Chicago, they didn’t pick Atlanta. They picked Logan.”