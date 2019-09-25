MOUNT GAY — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College and West Virginia Gear-Up will welcome guest speaker Richie Contartesi to its Logan campus on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
A former Ole Miss football star and national best-selling author, Richie Contartesi will speak about turning stress into success using a four-step process.
The event will be held in the Savas-Kostas Performing Arts Center beginning at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, check the SWVCTC Facebook page or contact Mandy Lester at 304-896-7429.