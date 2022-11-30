Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Santa Claus arrives via a horse carriage during the City of Logan’s Christmas Parade on Dec. 3, 2021.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | File photo

LOGAN — Right off the heels of Shop Small Saturday, the City of Logan will continue to host its annual seasonal festivities this Friday evening.

The festivities will get started at 7 p.m. with the city’s annual Christmas Parade. The lineup will begin on Midelburg Island at 6 p.m. and the parade will make its way from the island through downtown, beginning on Main St. and crossing over to Stratton St. before looping back to the island.

