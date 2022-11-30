LOGAN — Right off the heels of Shop Small Saturday, the City of Logan will continue to host its annual seasonal festivities this Friday evening.
The festivities will get started at 7 p.m. with the city’s annual Christmas Parade. The lineup will begin on Midelburg Island at 6 p.m. and the parade will make its way from the island through downtown, beginning on Main St. and crossing over to Stratton St. before looping back to the island.
The parade won’t be the sole event being held Friday night, as the city has decided this year to also host the Team Santa toy giveaway event immediately following the parade. The giveaway will be held inside the Coalfield Jamboree.
As always, Santa Claus will be on hand to have photos taken with children who attend Team Santa. Santa will be on the stage of the historic theater.
According to Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti, the city has received a significant amount of donations for the giveaway this year.
“With the way that things have increased in price on everyone, it seems like people have really stepped up this year and dug deep in their pockets and a lot of donations have came through,” Nolletti said. “We’ve probably had at least $4,000 in monetary donations that have come through so far.”
Nolletti said the city is still accepting toy donations at city hall until parade time Friday and monetary donations until Thursday.
“We’ll accept money up until Thursday so that will give us time to go purchase the toys,” Nolletti said.
Children are required to be present at Team Santa in order to receive a toy.
To register for the Christmas Parade, contact Missy Fortune at 304-687-3531.