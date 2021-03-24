LOGAN — The City of Logan’s annual West Virginia Freedom Festival is scheduled for Wednesday-Sunday, June 30-July 4.
City officials have decided to offer the festival over a five-day period this year since July 4 falls on a Sunday. During Logan City Council’s regular session on Tuesday, March 16, Mayor Serafino Nolletti announced that the festival’s usual carnival from Gambill Amusements has already been booked, and that fireworks are scheduled for Saturday, July 3.
City council members also approved a request by Nolletti to submit fireworks proposals to American Fireworks, which is the company that has been providing Logan’s fireworks over the past several years, and Pyrotechnico, another company that previously provided the city fireworks.
The festival is contingent upon state orders by Gov. Jim Justice, who on Monday announced that fairs and festivals can resume by May 1. If fairs and festivals are once again called off for whatever reason before the Freedom Festival begins, Nolletti said American Fireworks has changed their contract this year to allow cancellation up to 15 days in advance.
Nolletti said the fireworks will be paid for using the city’s hotel/motel revenue, which is usual protocol.