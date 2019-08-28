LOGAN - Local residents were given the chance to adopt a new pet at the Logan Tractor Supply store on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Tractor Supply holds the pet adoption event annually as a way for local shelters to attempt to adopt the pets to a good home rather than having to send them off to another shelter that will keep them. The event is held for six hours out of the day, with dogs outside the store and cats inside.
In addition to just the animals, the store's managers try to spruce up the event with other amenities like food and drink vendors, such as Ma & Pa's BBQ and Tropical Sno, booths selling items like shirts and custom-made items and a photographer. One vendor had a table where she made custom bandanas for pets.
Tractor Supply also donated dog food and toys to shelters, as well as a donation of about $200, which was raised by customers putting money into a jar.
Groups that were a part of this year's adoption event included the Logan County-based Paws Squad and the Fix'Em Clinic from Charleston.
Savannah Parsons, the store's #2 team lead, said this year's adoption has been one of the best the store has seen.
"It's definitely gone better than the past years," Parsons said. "I think in the past three years, this one has been the best. Last year, I don't think we had anybody actually show up, so at least this year, we have two animal groups one set up with animals and one set up with T-shirts and donations so it's definitely been a hit as far as the past goes."
By around 3 p.m. Saturday, two cats had been adopted, and one woman who lives an hour away from Logan was on her way to adopt the only dog.
The store's next event will be a farmer's market in September. The date and time have yet to be posted.