Logan Banner
LOGAN - Shoppers and employees at the Fountain Place Walmart were evacuated Tuesday night after the fire alarm was set off.
According to a report from WVOW Radio, the incident happened at about 8:20 p.m. There were no apparent signs of fire and no injury or panic was reported.
City of Logan Fire Chief Scott Beckett told WVOW Radio that the ordeal was caused by an unknown individual pulling one of the store's fire alarms without cause. He said security footage will be reviewed to attempt to identify the individual.
The store was promptly reopened without further incident. Falsely reporting an emergency incident is a misdemeanor and can carry up to $500 in fines, six months in jail or both.