Logan Banner
LOGAN - Walmart has added a new Pickup Tower at the Logan Supercenter store at the Fountain Place Mall.
Walmart Pickup Towers are 16-feet-tall, high-tech vending machines capable of fulfilling a customer's online order in less than a minute once they arrive at the store.
To use the tower:
n Choose from millions of items available on Walmart.com and select the "Pickup" option at checkout.
n When the item arrives at your local store, an associate loads it into the Pickup Tower, and you will receive a notification.
n When you arrive at the store, step up to the Pickup Tower and scan the barcode sent to your smartphone.
"Our customers tell us they love how easy the Pickup Tower is to use and appreciate the time they save," said Walmart store co-manager Angelique Mays. "In 2019, the company plans to roll out more towers and other innovations throughout West Virginia that will make shopping easier and more convenient."
Walmart announced in April it expects to spend an estimated $31 million this year in West Virginia through the remodeling of six stores, as well as the launch and continued expansion of several customer-focused innovations like the Pickup Towers.
The Logan Walmart also recently received updated self-checkout equipment that includes an individual scanner for easier, quicker checkout and security cameras.