Keeping in line with tradition, the City of Logan has lit up with festive displays for the holiday season. However, this year, motorists and pedestrians are being greeted with a host of lights, a Christmas tree and a Christmas display coming into town on the lot where the Sayer building once stood. The lights are just one of several beautification efforts of the lot following the building's collapse April 26.
Logan welcomes visitors with Christmas displays
dvidovich
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest News
- Girls basketball: Williamson's sharp shooting leads Chapmanville past Herbert Hoover
- Returning talent, newcomer Adams to lead Billies
- Phelps Hornets look to build off successful 2018-19 season
- Scott girls welcome new coach before start of new season
- Lady Tide looking to be a different, younger team
- Lady Panthers return loads of talent from 17-win team
- Lady Bulldogs’ senior leaders important for smaller team’s success
- After five successful seasons, Wyoming East girls figuring out what's next
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Ohio woman arrested after striking pedestrian while driving drunk
- Chapmanville man charged with murder in wife's death
- Oxycodone and over $20k in cash seized from Ohio man
- White: Put fifth grade back in elementary school
- Two from Michigan arrested in Mount Gay drug bust
- Obinna's 30-foot 3 lifts Tigers to preseason win over Kentucky's state champs
- Beth Haven crushes Cross Lanes, 79-45, in opener
- Logan writer brings unique voice to literature
- Logan accepted into home rule program
- How to cook a turkey, pre-K style
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.