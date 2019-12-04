20191204-log-loganlights.jpg

Keeping in line with tradition, the City of Logan has lit up with festive displays for the holiday season. However, this year, motorists and pedestrians are being greeted with a host of lights, a Christmas tree and a Christmas display coming into town on the lot where the Sayer building once stood. The lights are just one of several beautification efforts of the lot following the building’s collapse April 26.

 Dylan Vidovich/Logan Banner

Keeping in line with tradition, the City of Logan has lit up with festive displays for the holiday season. However, this year, motorists and pedestrians are being greeted with a host of lights, a Christmas tree and a Christmas display coming into town on the lot where the Sayer building once stood. The lights are just one of several beautification efforts of the lot following the building's collapse April 26.