BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Logan woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee on Sept. 30.

Bristol Police identified Renata Hapney, 50, of Logan died as the victim in the incident. According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, officers responded to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian at approximately 9:20 a.m.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

