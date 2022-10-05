BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Logan woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee on Sept. 30.
Bristol Police identified Renata Hapney, 50, of Logan died as the victim in the incident. According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, officers responded to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian at approximately 9:20 a.m.
The incident occurred near the intersection of Volunteer Parkway and Old Thomas Bridge Road in Bristol. Police say witnesses told them that a vehicle traveling northbound struck the pedestrian, later identified as Hapney, as she was crossing the Volunteer Parkway.
Hapney was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where she later died from serious injuries sustained in the incident.
Police say the driver of the vehicle initially stopped, but then fled northbound and turned onto another road as the first responding officer arrived and was assessing Hapney’s injuries. Following an investigation, Bristol Police later updated their press release, identifying Earnest Arthur Dooley, 63, of Bristol as the suspect.
Dooley has been charged with hit and run resulting in death, tampering with evidence, and driving an unregistered vehicle. Dooley was later transported to the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville, Tennessee.