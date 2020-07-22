CHARLESTON — A Logan woman pled guilty to misappropriating funds from the Pioneer West Virginia Federal Credit Union, according to a news release from United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Dianne Richardson, 66, pled guilty to embezzling $222,000.
“For well over five years she was working as a bank teller and a thief,” Stuart said. “We prosecute cases like this to the fullest extent of the law and seek full restitution for victims. Great work by the United States Secret Service and the South Charleston Police Department.”
Richardson, an employee of Pioneer West Virginia Federal Credit Union in South Charleston, admitted that starting in September 2013 through February 2019, while working as a teller, she stole money from the credit union. She admitted she made false entries in the Pioneer records to make the cash totals reconcile when in fact, they did not.
Richardson faces up to 30 years in prison when she is sentenced Oct. 15. She also is responsible for paying restitution for the monies she embezzled.
The United States Secret Service and the South Charleston Police Department conducted the investigation. Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Chris R. Arthur is handling the prosecution.