CHARLESTON — A woman from Logan has been sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison for embezzling more than $200,000 from a federal credit union, according to a news release from the office of Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston.
Dianne Richardson, 70, of Logan was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for embezzling $222,000 from the Pioneer West Virginia Federal Credit Union in South Charleston. Richardson pleaded guilty to financial institution embezzlement in July 2020 and pursuant to her plea agreement, she will pay $222,000 in restitution.
According to court documents, for more than five years while an employee of the Pioneer West Virginia Federal Credit Union, Richardson embezzled several thousand dollars every month and manipulated the credit union’s account records to hide the embezzlement.
Johnston commended the investigative work of the United States Secret Service and the South Charleston Police Department. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence. The prosecution was handled by Assistant United States Attorney Chris R. Arthur.