LOGAN — The planning commission behind the City of Logan’s plan to implement a zoning ordinance met for the first time Tuesday, March 8, before city council’s regular session.
The three-member group — which consists of Mayor Serafino Nolletti, councilman Ken Lee and engineer and Logan resident Brannon Adams — met to review the draft of the overall comprehensive zoning plan, a 109-page document that outlines a vision for what zoning will achieve for Logan over the next several years. The members of the commission were selected based off of regulations set forth by the state: the mayor of the municipality, one councilman at large and an engineer who lives in city limits.
According to Mayor Serafino Nolletti, the purpose of the planning commission is to approve a final draft of the comprehensive plan, which will then be forwarded to city council for adoption. Once city council adopts the plan, a five-member zoning board will have to be established.
“This is something the city has needed for years and years,” Nolletti said. “Just for us to have that comprehensive plan is huge because a lot of these big entities — retail stores and stuff that want to come in here — that’s one of the first things they want to ask us is zoning, and a comprehensive plan will go toward us trying to secure grant funding for some of these items that will be in the comprehensive plan for the future of the City of Logan five, 10, 20 years down the road.”
City fire chief and code enforcer Scott Beckett added that a zoning ordinance in addition to the city’s other efforts like updated fire and building codes will greatly increase Logan’s chances in opportunities such as grant funding.
“We’re finding that as the years go on if you don’t have zoning and you don’t have a comprehensive plan and you haven’t adopted the state fire and building codes, then you end up not being event eligible for grant funding,” Beckett said. “It’s the same thing with your updated floodplain ordinances and all that, it all just goes hand in hand.”
Nolletti said the planning commission will likely meet one more time. He said he expects the comprehensive plan will be ready to submit to council in a month or two.