LOGAN — The number of active cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Logan County are up slightly this week in comparison to a week ago.
As of Tuesday, Logan County has 112 active cases of the virus, with 14 hospitalizations. Just one day before on Monday, there were 111 active cases, with 16 hospitalized. Overall, Logan County has seen a cumulative total of 1,097 cases since March 25, with 51 deaths and 934 recoveries.
Last week, Logan County Health Department Director Steve Browning said the bulk of the county’s latest cases have been the result of community spread within families, and lamented that he expects another rise in the two weeks following the Thanksgiving holiday. The extent of how much Thanksgiving contributes to the pandemic’s numbers — both locally and nationally — is yet to be seen.
The situation is the same this week, Browning said.
“I see we are climbing, our numbers are going up steadily,” Browning said. “We’re seeing a lot of close contact, a lot of family contact that is going on. It is generally within families or a close-knit group.”
Logan County is currently green on the West Virginia Department of Education’s most recent Saturday update of their weekly education map. The county is also green on the latest West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) county alert system map, which was last updated Monday.
“The green is — there’s two factors that the state chooses from — what color that puts us in,” Browning said. “One is positivity rate and another is infection rate and for the mapping purposes, they take the lower of the two numbers, so that is our positivity rate, which goes by confirmed tests, and they take that number and take the actual positive tests over the confirmed testing.”
Browning said Logan County is testing a lot of people — around 200 per day.
Statewide, according to the WVDHHR, there have been 48,818 cumulative cases of the COVID-19 virus recorded as of Tuesday, with 758 deaths and 16,921 active cases.
The Logan County Health Department is conducting free testing at the following sites this week:
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday: Logan County Resource Center (Old 84 Lumber), 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek
- 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday: Man Fire Department Admin Building, 110 North Bridge St., Man
- 5-9 p.m. Friday: LEASA, 511 Dingess St., Logan
- noon-4 p.m. Saturday: Main Island Creek Fire Department, 8 Firehouse Road, Omar.