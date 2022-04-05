LOGAN – Logan High School coach Kevin Gertz has enjoyed quite a whirlwind the last nine months.
He led the Wildcats to not one, but two state championships in two different sports and he also got married.
Gertz has been recognized for his work by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association as the winner of this year's Van Meter Award.
The award, named in honor of Woodrow Wilson coaching legend Jerome Van Meter, is given annually to the top high school coach in West Virginia.
Gertz beat out Bridgeport baseball coach Robert Shields, who won record seventh straight state title, and also James Monroe boys basketball coach Matt Sauvage, who led team to a 28-0 record and this year's Class A championship.
The state championship run began in June as Gertz's Logan baseball team blanked North Marion, 13-0, to win the Class AA state crown, capping off the Wildcats' 29-6 season. It was Logan's first state baseball crown in 13 years.
Then in March, Gertz, also the head girls basketball coach at Logan, led his Lady Wildcats to their first ever state title as LHS downed Fairmont Senior, 27-26, in the Class AAA state championship game.
Logan finished with a 25-2 record and a 15-game winning streak, and counting last year's 12-4 mark, the Lady Wildcats have won 37 out of their last 43 ballgames.
Gertz said he's honored to win the award.
It did come as a surprise, however.
“It's a great honor,” Gertz said. “I've had a great group of kids in both sports. That's probably the two hardest working groups that I can remember. The baseball kids worked tirelessly every day. The core of them had missed their freshman year in 2020 (due to COVID). Our basketball girls also worked hard daily. They got in the weight room hard last summer and that's something that we've never done.
"They got bigger, stronger and faster. Both teams were very driven and achieved a lot. Hard work is what won these two. It's easy to coach when they want to become great and both teams wanted to become great.”
The Gertz state championship run might not be over any time soon.
His current Logan baseball team, led by last year's Class AA State Player of the Year Dawson Maynard, is currently undefeated, ranked No. 1 in the state, and eying a second straight crown.
Gertz is many things.
He's knowledgeable, hard-working, driven and a fierce competitor.
He hates to lose, but at the same time he also likes to joke and keep things light.
That helps his athletes stay loose.
His sense of humor is well known. You certainly know that if you've ever sat through one of his press conferences at the state tournament.
“I live in the greatest town in America. I did, however. I got married and had to move out of Logan and now I live in Boone County,” Gertz joked after his Lady Wildcats won the state basketball title. “But it's OK and it's peaceful and I live with my new family.”
Gertz is the quintessential Logan guy, often clad in blue and gold attire.
He graduated from Logan High School in 1986 and was an All-State baseball player, helping lead the Wildcats to their first ever state title in 1984.
“That was a lifetime ago,” Gertz said.
Gertz later was an assistant coach on his father Roger Gertz's five state championship baseball teams in 1994, 2000, 2001, 2005 and 2008.
In a twist of fate, he has swapped roles, and his dad has been one of his assistant coaches the last five years. The elder Gertz was Logan's head baseball coach for 30 years from 1987-2016.
Kevin Gertz succeeded his father as the head coach at Logan in 2017 and has also been the head coach for girls' basketball since 2010.
He credits his dad for showing him the ropes.
“Dad and I have been a part of all of the championship teams,” Gertz said. “This is my life. I feel that I do a very good job coaching but I was raised by the greatest coach that I've ever known. He's 73 years old and he's still a tireless worker. He's there every day working on the field and he's there for the coaches and for the kids. He's mentored me, a thousands players and a lot of coaches. He's who I've learned from. I worked for him for 30 years.”
Kevin Gertz, who later attended West Virginia State University, has been associated with Logan High School sports in some capacity for 36 years.
“The first year I started coaching baseball was my first year after graduation in 1987. I've been coaching ever since,” he said.
In most years, he gets no off season.
The 2021-22 school year has been quite busy as he also was an assistant football coach at Logan under Gary Mullins. Gertz has been an on-and-off football assistant coach for many years.
In the late 1990s and into the 2000s, Gertz also was head coach of the Logan Post 19 American Legion baseball team and led the squad to the Mid-Atlantic Regionals in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Among his biggest challenges came last spring when COVID-19 forced the basketball season into May, resulting in an overlap with the baseball campaign.
“Last year was very tough with the overlap,” he said. “I didn't get to do a lot early for baseball. My assistant coaches – dad, Lou Green, Mark Butcher and Nick Booth – really carried us. They were the baseball coaches for the first month or so when I was still coaching basketball. We wouldn't have the success without those guys and the assistants that I have in basketball too – Mike Tothe, Justin Stivason, Jack Stewart and Aime Lanehart.”
Fittingly enough, Gertz's wedding ceremony last summer to Paula Akers was held on the Logan baseball field, echoing a scene from the classic movie, Bull Durham.
“We didn't walk under bats,” Gertz joked. “But we did have a huge family Whiffle Ball game on the field. We got married the next Saturday after the baseball season was over. I was the assistant coach for that. I let her be the head coach for a week.”
Gertz's athletic lore goes back to when he was a youngster.
There's an interesting story here.
Back in 1980, Gertz helped lead the Logan Little League's 11-12-year-old All-Stars to the state championship and berth in the Southeast Regional Tournament in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Logan was eventually ousted in regional play by a stacked Belmont Heights, Florida, team, which were led by future Major Leaguers Gary Sheffield and Derek Bell, and future Chicago Cubs No. 1 pick Ty Griffin.
Gertz served up two home runs that day to Sheffield, who would later become a nine-time MLB All-Star for eight different teams from 1988-2009, hitting 509 career dingers and finishing with a career .292 batting average, 2,689 hits and 1,676 RBIs.
The encounter with Sheffield is still remembered by some Logan area sports fans more than 40 years later.
“I'll take giving up two home runs to a guy that should be a Hall of Famer,” Gertz said. “If you hit 500 home runs in the bigs you are a Hall of Famer.”
Legendary former Logan basketball coach Willie Akers was the Van Meter Award winner in 1983 after leading the Wildcats to the Class AAA state title.
Gertz will be honored at the 75th annual Victory Awards Dinner on May 1 at the Embassy Suites in Charleston.