LOGAN — A new Municipal Sales and Tax Ordinance will go into effect for the City of Logan on Wednesday, July 1, under the West Virginia Municipal Home Rule Program.
The program, approved for the city on Nov. 20, 2019, will require businesses that currently collect and remit a sales and use tax of 6% to collect and remit another 1% to the West Virginia State Tax Department. The additional funds will then be sent from the West Virginia Treasury to the City of Logan.
Additionally, as part of the program, several business and occupancy (B&O) taxes have been amended by the city. B&O taxes for retailers and restaurants are now set at 0.43% instead of 0.45%, taxes on wholesalers at 0.7% from 0.14%, and all other business at 0.87% from 0.90%.
The increased revenue is intended for municipal services such as the City of Logan Fire and Police Pension, infrastructure development and demolition of abandoned structures, the City of Logan matching grants program and tourism events.
Questions regarding the changes can be directed to the Logan City Clerk’s Office at 304-752-4044.