Dylan Vidovich/Logan Banner The Loganwood senior veterans living center to be built in downtown Logan will be similar to the Logan County Housing Authority’s previous housing complex, Logan Landing, pictured Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
LOGAN — The Logan County Housing Authority now has a date that construction is expected to begin on the Loganwood housing complex: June 1, 2022.
The complex is expected to take just over a year to complete, with construction projected to be completed Aug. 1, 2023, and tenants moving in by December 2023. Loganwood will be a new housing project similar to the Housing Authority’s previous low-income center Logan Landing, which is located on the east end of Logan where KFC and Subway used to be.
Loganwood will be built on a corner lot on Hudgins Street on the backside of downtown Logan near the old Hinchman House lot and the post office. The building will be a three-story structure with 32 rental apartment units.
Unlike Logan Landing, Loganwood will cater to veterans, and it will be one of the only complexes in the state to do so. However, Housing Authority members noted it will carry a preference for veterans, but will not be shut off from other tenants.
According to Housing Authority board chairman Roger Ramey, the cost to build Loganwood will total more than $7 million. The money is coming from West Virginia Housing Development Fund’s Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program ($5,376,565), a Home Program loan ($800,000), a loan through the Logan Housing Corporation ($750,000), developer ($182,948) and in-kind contributions of $40,000.