LOGAN — The Loganwood senior/veterans living home planned to be built along Hudgins Street in Logan will not include an age restriction on veterans depending on their disability, officials with the project announced on June 10.
During the Logan County Housing Authority’s first regular meeting since March, chairman Roger Ramey said the facility could include much younger residents if they are disabled. Logan City Fire Chief Scott Beckett, a member of the Logan Housing Corporation — a separate entity from the Housing Authority working on the project, also announced the news during Logan’s regular city council meeting the same day.
The building, which is projected to be a three-story 32-unit complex, will have 20 units that are veteran-preferred and the other 12 units for seniors ages 55 and over. Beckett said the 20 units will not have an age restriction due to the possibility of younger disabled veterans seeking affordable housing.
“As long as they’re disabled, it could be a 20-year-old that could possibly live in there depending on their disability,” Ramey said.
Estimated at $6.5 million, the building will be a similar complex to Logan Landing, the affordable housing center located on the east end of Stratton Street that opened in December 2018. If the federal funding is approved for the project, which both Ramey and Beckett said will be in August or September if it does, the building is projected to be completed sometime in early 2022.
During the Housing Authority’s meeting, Ramey was even more optimistic, saying that the project could be completed by the end of 2021. Beckett said Virginia Lewis, a consultant working largely on the financial side of the project, is about “90% sure” the project will happen.
Anyone who has driven by the site where planned for the complex has no doubt noticed all the digging that has taken place. Phase one of the archaeological study, which checks for things like Native American bones, was recently completed, and nothing was found, according to the report.
During the Housing Authority meeting, members approved Logan Housing Corporation President Ray Perry’s request for $20,000 to assist with the cost of the study. Housing Authority members then approved a letter to the Logan County Commission to request reimbursement of the $20,000.