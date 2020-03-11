LOGAN — Updates on the veterans housing complex to be built in downtown Logan were given during the recent regular sessions of both the Logan County Housing Authority and the Logan Housing Corporation.
Nicknamed Loganwood, the complex will be a living center tailored for veterans in need of housing similar to the Housing Authority’s previous project, Logan Landing, which opened on the east end of Stratton Street in 2018. Loganwood will be built at an estimated cost of $6.5 million on a piece of property on Hudgins Street in downtown Logan donated by Logan Regional Medical Center.
During the meeting of the Housing Authority, consultant Virginia Lewis said the complex will be a three-story structure with 32 apartment units — an increase from the previous reported number of 18. She said an engineering report revealed the property could allow for more space.
The projected timeline of the project, according to Lewis, is:
- Project-based vouchers by May 30 (pending based on application review).
- Low-income housing tax credit application due May 28; award, if successful, will be funded Aug. 15.
- Final environmental site assessment — Jan. 15, 2021.
- Construction to begin March 1, 2021, with a competition date of March 1, 2022.
- All units leased by September 2022.
During the meeting of the Logan County Housing Authority, the members voted to grant the Housing Corporation $30,000 to be used to cover fees and other expenses when they apply for things such as federal grants for housing. The Housing Corporation is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization that operates closely with the Housing Authority — a quasi-governmental organization under the Logan County Commission — on housing projects.
During the meeting of the Housing Corporation, held directly following the Housing Authority’s meeting, the members signed and approved the closing of acceptance agreement for the property donated by LRMC.
The contractor for the project is Jarrett Construction Services from Charleston, the same group that worked on the Logan Landing project, and the developer is AU Associates.
Another topic discussed during the Housing Authority’s meeting was appraisal of the property that houses the old Earling Grade School, which revealed the property is part owned by the Housing Authority, the Logan County Commission and the Logan County Board of Education, according to Lewis. Members discussed the deeding of the commission’s parcel to the Housing Authority for an even bigger piece of land.
The Housing Authority currently owns around 12 acres of land that the abandoned school building sits on, which Lewis described as the best part of the property. The other entities own parcels of land near the river access point nearby.
The Earling property was originally acquired by the Housing Authority for a proposed senior living center such as Logan Landing. If nothing becomes of the property, the Authority may consider selling the property to fund the purchase of another piece of property to build housing on, according to Roger Ramey.
“We’re not just going to sit on it,” Ramey said.