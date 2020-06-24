CHAPMANVILLE — Chapmanville is now home to Logan County’s fourth Mexican restaurant.
After months of speculation and building excitement, the Minas Mexican Grill officially opened its doors to the public Monday, June 15. Located at 49 Hartford St. in Chapmanville in the building behind the Tracy Vickers Community Center and across from the Chapmanville Fire Department, the restaurant adds to the town’s food offerings that is mostly dominated by pizza and burger joints.
“Chapmanville doesn’t really have anything except for pizzas and burgers, and we have the one regular sit-down restaurant — Surrey House — so we got an opportunity to get the building, so we did, and just decided it would be something that Chapmanville really needed because they didn’t really have anything else,” said co-owner Karen Lopez.
Lopez says the restaurant has been in the making for about seven years throughout the course of remodeling the building. In the first week of business, the restaurant has stayed nearly jam packed from morning into the evening hours.
Lopez is happy about that, considering the restaurant is one of several new businesses that have opened in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. As such, the restaurant is currently operating with certain restrictions, such as 50% capacity and no more than six in a party.
“With everything going on, we’ve still been blessed to stay busy with it,” Lopez said.
Minas Mexican Grill is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Fridays, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturdays and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sundays. They can be reached by calling 304-855-5500.
“We are happy to ready to give the best of us to our customers that we have already … give the best to them,” said co-owner Jerry Lopez.