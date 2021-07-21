DANVILLE — A Logan County man faces drug charges after a traffic stop by the West Virginia State Police in Danville on U.S. 119 on June 26.
Randy Kyle Duncan, 33, was arrested and charged with possession with intent (heroin), possession with intent (crack), possession with intent (fentanyl) and conspiracy.
According to the criminal complaint, Trooper C.M. Riggleman initiated a traffic stop for an expired motor vehicle inspection, following too closely and speeding.
According to the report, the passenger in the vehicle informed the officer that there were a “few” eight balls of heroine located in the door’s glove box on the passenger side of the vehicle, and the officer located two clear bags of light blue fine powder believed to be heroin and fentanyl.
The complaint states that the bags weighed 3.98 and 3.75 grams, respectively.
The complaint further states that the officer found a balloon in the pocket of the accused that weighed 48.23 grams and was believed to be heroin and fentanyl and additionally located 2.5 grams of a white rock-like substance believed to be crack.
As of press time, Duncan was held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $150,000 property/surety bond.