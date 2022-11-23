Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs and their band members pose with their bus that took them to live TV shows in a number of southern cities. Their first live show was aired from the Huntington studio of WSAZ-TV on Feb. 2, 1955.

 Courtesy of the University of North Carolina Library

Editor’s note: This is the 471st in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.

Music historians view the duo of singer and guitarist Lester Flatt and banjo player Earl Scruggs as one of the premier bluegrass groups in the history of the genre. The two originally had been members of Bill Monroe’s band, the Bluegrass Boys. In early 1948, they left to form their own band, the Foggy Mountain Boys.

