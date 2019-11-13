HENLAWSON — The Logan Vet Center Outstation in Henlawson will soon receive some much-needed improvements, thanks to the Lowe’s Heroes Project.
Every year, Lowe’s allots every store within the company $2,500 as part of the Heroes Project. The project is an initiative to help local communities where stores are located.
When the money came through this year, Jarod Tomblin, assistant store manager of the Lowe’s location at the Fountain Place Mall in Logan, reached out to Troy “Rudy” Varney at the Vet Center to see what improvements needed done to the facility. Varney and others with the center met with the Lowe’s officials, where they requested a revamp of their dining facility ahead of upcoming holiday dinners, replacements to the ceiling tiles and other minor improvements that fit within the budget.
Several Lowe’s employees and volunteers began work on Monday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day.
“As a veteran, I think it’s awesome,” Tomblin said. “In the past, we’ve helped a lot in downtown Logan, getting ready for the Freedom Festival last year. This is our first time giving back to our veterans in our community. I was 100% involved in it, and I think it’s awesome.”
Tomblin, a native of the area, added that he wanted to choose the Outstation for this year’s Lowe’s Heroes Project in part because of the services he received there.
“These guys here helped me out when I came back from overseas,” Tomblin said. “They helped me get my paperwork going, so it felt great to give back to them a little bit.”
Tomblin said the renovations should be complete by Friday, Nov. 15.
