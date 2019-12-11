LOGAN — A Logan High School senior has received his second nomination to the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York.
On Nov. 25, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced her U.S. Service Academy nominations for 32 qualified high school seniors. The list includes students from 16 counties, and among them was LHS senior Zachary Guy Lowes for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
The nomination was Lowes’ second. As previously reported, Lowes was nominated to West Point by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in November.
“Reviewing service academy applications each year leaves me so inspired,” Capito said via press release. “These young men and women represent the best and brightest of their class. Their combination of strong academic performance, involvement in extra-curricular activities, and proven leadership skills put them on a successful pathway to becoming the nation’s next leaders. I am thrilled to support them for admission to our U.S. Service Academies and know they will represent West Virginia well.”