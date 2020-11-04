LOGAN — Logan Regional Medical Center celebrated Perinatal Nurses Week Oct. 10-16, where they marked the accomplishment of performing zero primary first-time caesarean sections (C-sections) in June, July and August, according to a news release.
Perinatal nurses care for women throughout pregnancy during the labor and delivery process, as well as after the baby is born. LRMC’s perinatal nurses provide education to the women of Logan and surrounding communities through their Mommy and Me Childbirth classes, which have been held via Zoom in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our Mommy and Me Classes have helped us develop trusting relationships with our patients during their pregnancy which in turn provides them with confidence in knowing they’ll receive high-quality care when they come to our facility for labor and delivery,” said Megan O’Brien, director of Women’s Services and Pediatrics at LRMC.
Topics covered in the class include perinatal care, preparations for delivery both during and after, infant security at the hospital, basic infant care and safety.
During the months of June, July and August, the department also celebrated performing zero first-time C-sections, which is a national goal because babies born by cesarean have a higher likelihood of developing future health conditions such as respiratory complications, difficulties with breastfeeding and the initial inability of having skin-to-skin contact with mother and baby.
“A big goal of our hospital is quality care for our mommies and babies, and we are working daily to achieve that goal,” said Jeanette Sexton, CNO of Logan Regional Medical Center. “Dr. Mousa and the nursing staff have worked very closely with each other to ensure new mommies have a great birth experience.”
Emad Mousa, MD, is an OBGYN at LRMC.
“We insist on excellence, and that’s why patient safety is a top priority at Logan Regional Medical Center,” Mousa said. “We treat our patients like they’re part of our family and strive to provide them with the best care.”