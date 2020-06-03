LOGAN — Due to projections continuing to show a lower than expected volume of COVID-19 in the region, Logan Regional Medical Center is easing their visitor policy effective Monday, June 1.
The new visitor policies are as follows:
- Inpatients will be limited to one well visitor per day (from noon-6 p.m.), including one companion for ambulatory appointments and one support person for obstetric patients.
- All visitors must be at least 12 years of age or older, will be screened upon entry and will be required to wear a mask and armband at all times while in the facility.
- Visitors who do not pass the screening at entry will be asked to reschedule their visit until they are symptom-free.
- People are not allowed to make visits for high-risk, isolation, immunocompromised or respiratory patients who are under observation or test positive for COVID-19.
- LRMC continues to screen everyone who enters the facilities for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, per CDC guidelines.
n Please try to use alternative methods of communication, including technology, with the patients as much as possible.
n Signage is being posted around the facility notifying visitors and the community of the new restrictions and guidelines.
To learn more about the changes, visit the website www.loganregionalmedicalcenter.com.