LOGAN — Due to projections continuing to show a lower than expected volume of COVID-19 in the region, Logan Regional Medical Center is easing their visitor policy effective Monday, June 1.

The new visitor policies are as follows:

  • Inpatients will be limited to one well visitor per day (from noon-6 p.m.), including one companion for ambulatory appointments and one support person for obstetric patients.
  • All visitors must be at least 12 years of age or older, will be screened upon entry and will be required to wear a mask and armband at all times while in the facility.
  • Visitors who do not pass the screening at entry will be asked to reschedule their visit until they are symptom-free.
  • People are not allowed to make visits for high-risk, isolation, immunocompromised or respiratory patients who are under observation or test positive for COVID-19.
  • LRMC continues to screen everyone who enters the facilities for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, per CDC guidelines.

n Please try to use alternative methods of communication, including technology, with the patients as much as possible.

n Signage is being posted around the facility notifying visitors and the community of the new restrictions and guidelines.

To learn more about the changes, visit the website www.loganregionalmedicalcenter.com.