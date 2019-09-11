Logan Banner
LOGAN - Logan Regional Medical Center Auxiliary held its annual scholarship awards and installation of officers luncheon on Saturday, June 29, at the Education Building on the hospital campus.
President Patricia Baldwin opened the meeting and welcomed the hospital officials and scholarship recipients, as well as their guests and auxiliary members.
She introduced hospital officials Justin Turner, LRMC physician recruiter, and Jessica Martin, director of human resources for LRMC. Vice President Margaret Shriver led the auxilians in the Auxiliary Prayer.
Jim Chafin gave the blessing for the food, which was catered by Granny Jacks.
The scholarship committee is composed of Pauline Fortune, chairperson, Alice Cheek and Patricia Baldwin. Fortune awarded scholarships to SWVCTC students in the nursing field to Trent Orso and Kelsey Lemmon; and to Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical students in the LPN program to Autumn Blankenship, Jessica Justice and Austin Beavers.
Turner installed new officers for the Auxiliary for service beginning July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2021. Officers installed were Patricia Baldwin, president; Margaret Shriver, vice resident; Pat Joe White, secretary; Midge Cox, treasurer; and Pauline Fortune, co-treasurer.
A new program, "4 U," recently introduced at LRMC was given by Turner, who explained the program and passed out "4 U" pins to everyone to wear when working.
Birthdays for July, August and September were celebrated. Auxilians celebrating those months were Patricia Baldwin, Jim Chafin, Sharon Ellis, Vivian Walls, Mary Casey, Pauline Fortune, Edna Napier and Toni Scott.
Door prizes, donated by Linda Williamson, were won by Barbara Mounts, Jim Chafin, Sharon Workman, Hazel Browning, Diana Townsend, Debbie Holbrook, Freda Blankenship, Midge Cox and Pat Joe White. A special door prize, a July Fourth wreath made and donated by Sharon Workman, was won by Kay Perovich.
Following announcements of future events by President Baldwin, Pat Joe White led the Auxilian Pledge, and closing prayer was given by Alice Cheek.
Members and guests attending the meeting and luncheon were Barbara Mounts, Alice Cheek, Jim Chafin, Pauline Fortune, Bertha Forsha, Sharon Workman, Pat Baldwin, Hazel Browning, Diana Townsend, Carol Moore, Linda Williamson, Debbie Holbrook, Jessica Justice, Autumn Blankenship, Freda Blankenship, Violet Spence, Betty Toney, Mary Casey, Margaret Shriver, Kay Perovich, Shannon Orso, Trent Orso, Nick Orso, Neva McCoy, Midge Cox, Jane Watkins, Jessica Martin, Pat Joe White, Justin Turner, Carol Whitt, Kelsey Lemmon and Katie Lemmon.