LOGAN — Logan Regional Medical Center hosted a free health and wellness fair at Logan Middle School Saturday, Aug. 6.
The event provided screenings, information and resources, free food, children’s activities, raffle prizes and other activities.
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 3:01 am
More than 30 lab screenings were completed from the Logan Regional Medical Center lab, and more than 40 sports physicals were completed by nurse practitioner Regina Bias and student volunteers from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. Staff from the hospital provided information and resources on a variety of topics such as lung cancer screenings, making a primary care appointment, medication consultations from a pharmacist and diabetic education.
The hospital’s trauma department had a life-sized “Operation” game, and the OB/peds team put together a teddy-bear care station. Children were able to pretend to be nurses, going through all of the steps from putting a patient’s admission bracelet on, cleaning them up, taking their vitals and taking an X-ray.
“We are so proud to be able to offer so many screenings and services to the community,” said Vickie Demers, chief operating officer of Logan Regional Medical Center. “Our mission is to make communities healthier, and this is one way that we are fulfilling that mission.”
Another popular booth was local hair and nail salon Foxxy Salon, which offered free haircuts to children going back to school this month. Logan Yoga & Fitness offered a free yoga class.
Other organizations that participated were Logan 911; the Logan Emergency Ambulance Service Authority; Gideons International; Mountain Laurel Integrated Healthcare; Hometown Pharmacy; Antria Ellis, NP; Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College; the Logan County Prevention Coalition; West Virginia WIC; Dignity Hospice; PRIDE in Logan; Advanced OBGYN; the Logan County Family Resource Network; the Logan Shrine Club; the Logan Lions Club; and the Logan County Sheriff’s Department.
