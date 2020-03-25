LOGAN — As with numerous other hospitals throughout the Mountain State, Logan Regional Medical Center on Saturday implemented a zero visitor protocol in response to the increasing coronavirus (COVID-19) threat.
The hospital now has limited access to two points of entry for employees and patients only:
- Main hospital entrance (6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday)
- Main emergency department entrance (24/7)
Signs have been posted around the facilities to notify visitors and the community of the new restrictions and guidelines. Some exceptions may apply, such as for pediatric patients, obstetric patients and those receiving end-of-life care.
“Though Logan Regional Medical Center has not yet had a positive case of COVID-19 at this time, these restrictions are necessary to protect the health of patients, staff and community,” reads a media advisory from LRMC.
To follow updates regarding LRMC, visit www.loganregionalmedicalcenter.com or visit their Facebook page. Additionally, you can follow the West Virginia Department of Health and the CDC for updates.