LOGAN — Now that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Logan Regional Medical Center is offering a free vaccination clinic every week with the hopes that more local residents will choose to get the jab.
From 1-4 p.m. every Wednesday, the hospital offers a free vaccine clinic. The facility has the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on hand, which is the only one to receive full FDA approval thus far — its strongest endorsement.
The other two COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States — Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — are still under the FDA’s emergency use authorization status.
LRMC began vaccinating employees in December when vaccines first became available and now, eight months later, their vaccination rate among employees is 86%, according to pharmacy director Kathleen White. The hospital has now decided to expand their vaccine clinics to the public to reach more people, especially in time for schools starting back.
“It’s our best defense against the virus,” White said. “The more we get vaccinated, the faster that we can eradicate the COVID-19 virus. As we all know, viruses tend to mutate, and the longer we wait and the lower the percentage is, the more chances of mutation, and then the more chances that the vaccine might not work against one of the mutations. It’s imperative that we get vaccinated, we wear our masks, and try to distance as much as possible.”
White said the vaccine continues to be offered to LRMC employees as well. She said some of the booster shots have already been administered to certain immunocompromised individuals and those who have received organ transplants. Boosters for the remainder of the population will be offered once approved and authorized, she said.
For those who contract COVID-19, White said the hospital offers the monoclonal antibody transfusion medication commonly known as Regeneron to certain patients who meet the criteria.
“It can kind of prevent you from really getting a lot sicker and requiring admission to the hospital,” White said. “What that does, it kind of binds to that spike protein and prevents from the virus from kind of taking hold. It’s Regeneron, probably most people have heard of it and President Trump, at the time, initially he got one. We’ve been giving a lot of those infusions too, and those are given in our ER. The drug itself, too, is free.”
White noted that the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as a Regeneron infusion, may come with an administration charge, which is covered under a patient’s insurance.
LRMC chief nursing officer Jeanette Sexton also urged residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they can, emphasizing the recent local surge of the virus. She said the state’s current dominant strain, known as the delta variant, has been affecting younger individuals more than previous strains.
“I have worked in nursing for the past 29 years, and this is, by far, the biggest challenge that I have ever dealt with during those years,” Sexton said. “This is real. This virus does kill. We are losing mothers, fathers, grandmothers, grandfathers, aunts and uncles, cousins, nephews. It’s in all ages, also, so we are seeing death. I know there’s a lot of hesitance of taking the vaccine, but I’m going to tell you, the vaccine is all that is going to get us through this. The vaccine is very important. The vaccine is something that if you have any hesitance for it, please reach out. There’s a lot of myths and a lot of things that are not true. Please reach out and get some real information on this.”
Sexton said 20% of all patients at LRMC are COVID-19 patients as of Friday, Aug. 27. She said the hospital, as well as medical facilities elsewhere, sometimes struggles to treat other intensive care ailments like heart attack and stroke victims due to the influx of COVID-19 patients.
Sexton said an average hospital stay for a patient with the virus is at least a week and up to two to three weeks if they have severe symptoms. She said vaccinated individuals who have breakthrough infections have a much shorter hospital stay at three to five days.
To schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine at LRMC’s clinic, call 304-239-8090.