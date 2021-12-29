LOGAN — Logan Regional Medical Center has officially joined its new ownership company, ScionHealth, as of Dec. 23, the day of the company’s launch.
ScionHealth was formed following the finalization of LifePoint Health’s transaction with Kindred Healthcare. ScionHealth is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and operates 79 acute and post-acute care hospital campuses in 25 different states. The 79 facilities include 61 long-term cute hospitals from Kindred Healthcare and 18 of LifePoint Health’s hospitals, which LRMC belonged to.
“We are delighted to officially join ScionHealth,” said David Brash, chief executive officer of LRMC. “Being a founding facility for a new health system is exciting, and our team looks forward to having more targeted resources and collaboration opportunities that will help us to serve our patients and communities in new ways. While becoming part of a new health system is a change for us, our community can be assured that our focus remains on providing exceptional care to our patients as well as being a great place to work.”
According to hospital officials, the transition to ScionHealth will be seamless for patients, providers and employees, with no changes in day-to-day operations. LRMC’s leadership team and name will also remain unchanged.
“I am excited to welcome Logan Regional Medical Center to ScionHealth,” said Rob Jay, chief executive officer of ScionHealth. “Our team looks forward to advancing innovative healthcare solutions, partnering with the community, and being a strong employer in Logan County. We are eager to work with Logan Regional Medical Center’s leaders, employees and physicians to explore new ways that we can improve the health of people across Logan County and the surrounding areas.”
ScionHealth employs approximately 22,000 employees working across community hospital campuses, long-term acute care hospitals, outpatient centers, sub-acute units and behavioral health locations.