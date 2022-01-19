LOGAN — With a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the county and surrounding region, Logan Regional Medical Center has implemented a new mask policy similar to those recently enacted by medical institutions around the nation.
As of Jan. 14, the hospital will no longer accept cloth and other homemade masks. Instead, all patients, visitors, employees, volunteers and vendors are required to wear a surgical mask or a N95/KN95 mask at all times inside any of LRMC’s facilities.
The protocol follows numerous other medical institutions around the nation that have instituted the same or a similar policy. Examples include the King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky, which updated its mask policy on Jan. 11, and all Mayo Clinic locations, which announced their decision on Dec. 29.
The local hospital’s decision comes as COVID-19 cases in Logan County have surged to their highest levels since the fall. As of the Logan County Health Department’s most recent update Saturday, there were 432 active cases of the virus in the county. That number had fallen to 263 as of Tuesday, however, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
The health department also stated that 45 new cases were recorded Saturday, which was down from Friday’s county of 81 new cases. A day before that, on Thursday, Jan. 13, the county recorded 87 new cases.
Logan County’s most recent COVID-19 related death, according to the WVDHHR, was an 82-year-old woman. Overall, the WVDHHR reports a total of 156 deaths in Logan County since the onslaught of the pandemic.
Statewide, there were 17,239 currently active cases of the virus as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. The daily positivity rate was 22.42%. There have been 5,561 total COVID-19 related deaths across West Virginia.