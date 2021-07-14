LOGAN — A Japanese maple tree has been planted at the Logan Regional Medical Center Doctor’s Park to remember those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.
Hospital officials, doctors, nurses and employees gathered Tuesday morning to mark the planting of the tree, which was done last month when the original gathering was scheduled. It was postponed due to rain.
LRMC interim CEO Vickie Demers, CNO Jeanette Sexton, unit nurse Jessica Spry Porter and Pam Hapney of housekeeping each talked emotionally about the experiences of working through the pandemic.
Respiratory therapist Mike Toler prayed, and inpatient rehab director Tonya Crum delivered a testimony. Dickie Taylor closed the event.
According to Demers, 44 individuals treated for COVID-19 by LRMC succumbed to the disease. Overall, 91 people from Logan County have died.
As of Monday, Logan County has 12 currently active cases of the virus, with two of those in the hospital. There has been a cumulative total of 3,361 cases recorded, with 3,258 recoveries.