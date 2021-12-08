LOGAN — Logan Regional Medical Center has once again decided to tighten its visitation policy in light of the region’s current COVID-19 trend.
Effective Dec. 2, no visitors are permitted at LRMC with the exception of OB patients, end of life patients, pediatrics and outpatients who rely on a caregiver or other support person for assistance with ambulation. The hospital says other exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis.
Physician office patients can have one support person accompany them, if approved by a physician.
As of Monday, Logan County currently has 161 active cases of COVID-19, according to the county health department. Since last Tuesday, the county’s caseload has increased slightly, with the county adding around 25 new cases per day.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Logan County currently has a daily positivity rate of 8.21% and as such, the county is red on the state’s county alert map along with neighboring Mingo County and nearby Wayne and Raleigh counties.
Nineteen Logan County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and the health department announced Monday that a 79-year-old man had succumbed to the virus, bringing the county’s death toll to 141.
Over the past seven days, people ages 26-30 and 31-40 were tied for the most affected age groups in the county at 13.28% each. Coming in third place were those ages 51-60 at 11.72%.
Women outnumbered men in infections by 57-42%.
In vaccines, 61.1% of Logan County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which is higher than the state’s overall 59.1%.
Statewide infections as of 10 a.m. Tuesday were 8,249 active cases with an 11.12% daily positivity rate. As of Tuesday, 5,021 West Virginians had succumbed to COVID-19 complications, with 31 new deaths reported.