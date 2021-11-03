LOGAN — Logan Regional Medical Center has announced that it will become part of a new national health system called ScionHealth, an offshoot of two companies the hospital is already a part of.
The hospital has been owned by LifePoint Health, which purchased it in December 2002 when it was still known as Logan General Hospital. LRMC is one of 18 LifePoint hospital campuses and associated sites of care that has been selected to join ScionHealth, which is a new company created by both LifePoint and Kindred Healthcare.
Earlier this year, LifePoint announced plans to acquire Kindred Healthcare, and as part of that acquisition, the two created ScionHealth, which will own 61 long-term acute care hospitals.
According to a news release, LRMC will still have access to capital to invest in both its facility and the community and have access to the resources and support to continue its healthcare delivery and operations.
“The opportunity to join ScionHealth is exciting,” said David Brash, CEO of LRMC. “As part of this new company, we will have access to more targeted resources and collaboration that will help us to serve our patients and communities in new ways and create new opportunities for our employees. We believe this transition will be a positive one for our employees, physicians and community.”
The leadership team at LRMC will also remain the same under ScionHealth, and all employees will transition to the new company. ScionHealth will be headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and its CEO will be Rob Jay, who currently serves as executive vice president of integrated operations at LifePoint.
The launch of ScionHealth is expected to be complete by the end of the year, pending regulatory approval and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Very little change in day-to-day operations is expected.
“I am excited at the prospect of welcoming Logan Regional Medical Center to ScionHealth,” Jay said. “I look forward to working with its employees and physicians to explore new ways that we can improve the health of people across southern West Virginia.”