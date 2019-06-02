CHARLESTON - An estate administrator has filed a legal suit against Logan Regional Medical Center and two doctors over a patient's 2018 death.
According to an article published Wednesday by the West Virginia Record, a legal journal that covers active litigation in the Mountain State, Kristen Hall, administratrix of the estate of Christopher Stratton, alleges medical negligence in a complaint filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court against LRMC; Jeffrey Addison, M.D.; and James Charlton Paugh II, D.O.
According to the suit, Stratton was seen by Addison on Feb. 14, 2018, for complaints of abdominal pain and was diagnosed with renal colic and prescribed Norco for pain. Stratton presented to the LRMC emergency room two days later, on Feb. 16, and was diagnosed with a free air perforation and abscess formation after a CT study.
Stratton was taken into surgery and went into septic shock. He died Feb. 17, 2018.
Hall alleges that LRMC and the two doctors were negligent by delaying surgery, causing sepsis and his death.
Hall is seeking all reasonable sums due, attorney fees and court costs. The case has been assigned to Judge Tod Kaufman.
Logan Regional Medical Center could not comment on the matter due to the active litigation.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196 or follow him on Twitter @DVidovichLB.