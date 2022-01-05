LOGAN — Logan Regional Medical Center welcomed its first bundle of joy of 2022 on Jan. 2.
Isabella Marie Chambers, daughter of Shirley Acord and Matthew Chambers III of Kistler, was born at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2. She weighed 6 pounds and was 19 inches long.
“We are so excited to meet the newest member of our family,” Acord said. “We are so grateful to the physicians, nurses and staff at Logan Regional Medical Center for taking such good care of us and making this experience special for our family.”
Isabella was delivered by Dr. Emad Mousa, OBGYN.
“Our clinical support staff are committed to creating a safe, welcoming, and comfortable environment for moms and babies,” Mousa said. “It is one of our great privileges to help our community’s families welcome their newest additions in a positive and memorable way.”
Megan O’Brien is the director of Women’s Services and Pediatrics for LRMC’s Women’s Center.
“The New Year’s Baby is such a special delivery for our unit,” O’Brien said. “The novelty of the New Year’s baby and what it represents runs parallel to what it is like to be a new mother — a new beginning and a precious new life. We are thankful to celebrate this special blessing with our newest mom, dad and baby, and also extremely thankful to be able to celebrate with our community. Our community donors have went above and beyond to shower this family. Being able to show that our community is invested in our little ones is wonderful, after all they are the future of this area. Our hospital and the community are so supportive of our mothers and newborns, and we are grateful to be attached to this special baby for many years to come.”
Isabella received several gifts from donors throughout the community, including a basket of gifts and necessities from Hometown Flower Shop, provided by LRMC; a sterling silver engraved bracelet donated by M&J Jewelers in Man; a $50 gift card donated by Walmart of Logan; a gift card donated by Pic-Pac of Man; a $100 gift certificate for Chief’s Roadhouse; a music box donated by Don Browning’s Jewelers in Logan; a gift card donated by Melissa’s Gift Baskets in Williamson; and an embroidered blanket donated by Groovy Threads.
Perhaps one of the biggest gifts Isabella received was a $1,000 scholarship from Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
“We thank Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College for their generosity and giving spirit,” O’Brien said. “Their contribution to the newest members of our community is very much appreciated. Because of their scholarships, we will be able to provide our future little scholar the means to continue their education and in turn, contribute back to the community that we all know and love. We also would also like to thank Leah Vance Photography for coming to document this special moment.”
LRMC’s Women’s Center offers three spacious and private laboring suites, private rooms for the postpartum period, HUGS infant security, Central Fetal Monitoring, AWHONN and NRP certified staff, electric breast pumps and other modern equipment to provide care for infants.