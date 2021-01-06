LOGAN — Logan Regional Medical Center welcomed 2021 with a set of twins as the hospital’s first official births of the new year.
Kian Lee Mullins, weighing 6 pounds and 10 ounces and measuring 18 inches, was born at 1:11 p.m. Jan. 1. Kingston Lee Mullins, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces and measuring 19 inches, was born just one minute later.
The twins were born to Johnna Mullins and were delivered by hospital OBGYN Dr. Emad Mousa.
“We are so excited to meet the newest member of our family!” Johnna Mullins said. “We are so grateful to the physicians, nurses and staff at LRMC for taking such good care of us and making this experience special for our family.”
LRMC’s Women’s Center offers three private laboring suites, private rooms for the postpartum period, HUGS infant security, Central Fetal Monitoring, staff who are all AWHONN and NRP certified, electric breast pumps and state-of-the-art equipment to care for newborns.
“Our clinical and support staff are committed to creating a safe, welcoming and comfortable environment for moms and babies,” Mousa said. “It is one of our great privileges to help our community’s families welcome their newest additions in a positive and memorable way.”
Each twin received a basket of gifts and necessities provided by the hospital, a sterling silver engraved cup, a fork and a spoon donated from M&J Jewelers of Man, and each twin received a $1,000 scholarship from Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.