After two near-record gross revenue months for Limited Video Lottery, play on slot machines in bars and clubs around the state slid slightly in August, financial reports to the state Lottery Commission Wednesday showed.
LVL gross revenue for August dropped about 4% from July, going from $39.82 million to $38.22 million.
In June, after a six-week shutdown of the machines during Gov. Jim Justice’s stay-at-home executive order, LVL play hit a record $40.88 million for the month.
High demand for LVL, coupled with strong sales of traditional scratch-off and online tickets, has helped offset underperforming state racetrack casinos, operating at limited capacity and with restricted hours.
Overall for August, the state Lottery grossed $93.67 million, down about 1% from July, and down $3.28 million from August 2019. Racetrack video lottery grossed $35.16 million, down about $8.27 million, or 19%, from August 2019.
Table games at the racetrack casinos were down about 34%, at $2.05 million.
Traditional scratch-off and online games took in $17.06 million, up from $15.88 million in August 2019.
August was the first month after the 12-week, $600-a-week supplemental unemployment payments through the federal CARES Act expired at the end of July.
While racetrack casinos have struggled, the casino at The Greenbrier resort has been flourishing, with gross August revenues of $890,000 up 47% from August 2019. For the first two months of the budget year, Greenbrier gross revenues of $1.71 million are up 62% from the same point in 2019.
The state’s share of Lottery profits totaled $40.79 million, down $2.72 million from August 2019. Year-to-date profits of $81.9 million are down $3.12 million from the same point in 2019.
Also Wednesday, the Lottery Commission:
- Approved renewing state casino licenses for the four racetrack casinos, contingent on receiving the annual $2.5 million license fee by Sept. 30. As of Wednesday, only the operators of Mountaineer Casino had paid the fee.
Auditors concluded that all four casinos and their parent companies are all in good financial health.
- Approved renewal of operator’s licenses for 33 LVL machine distributors, but put four on watch lists for having operating losses and/or negative equity.
The owner of one of those companies, Jay Smith, told commissioners he purposely operates Lee Jay Inc. as a loss leader for tax purposes.
“My tax strategy is to not have profit,” he said of the company, one of several businesses he owns.
Commissioner Bill Clayton suggested that was probably the case for the other three companies, noting, “I think if you dig into each one of these deep enough, it’s a tax situation.”
- Authorized Lottery Director John Myers to provide one-month provisional licenses to Lottery retailers, LVL licensees and casino licensees to compensate for delays in processing applications because of pandemic-related absences of Lottery employees.
“We don’t want to shut an operator down for some period of time because of an absence,” said Myers, using the example of employees required to quarantine at home following out-of-state travel.