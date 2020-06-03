LOGAN — A Lyburn man is accused of sexual abuse, strangulation and battery after Logan city police say he dragged a woman down Pine Street and attempted to sexually assault her.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, on May 29, officers A.L. Bias and E.L. Maynard of the Logan Police Department responded to Pine Street for a physical altercation. When they arrived, cooperating individuals responded that a male ran down Pine Street toward a house with a garage on the bottom.
Police reportedly located Gregory Allen Toney, 56, of Lyburn, on the porch of the house.
Toney was detained for questioning, and he exclaimed to police, “That b*** stole my $300!”
A Pine Street resident provided police with security video. In the video, police say they saw Toney, with the same clothing he had on, grab a female victim by the head and drag her down Pine Street. He was seen on video beating the victim and grabbing her throat.
Toney was arrested and transported to the Logan Police Department for processing. Police located the victim and noted they observed bruising on her neck.
The victim also advised that, prior to the physical altercation on Pine Street, Toney had held her by her throat, threw her to the ground, held her at knifepoint and pulled her clothes off.
Toney is charged with strangulation, battery and sexual abuse in the first degree. He was arraigned on a cash-only bond of $40,000 and is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail.