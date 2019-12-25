CHAPMANVILLE — A man from Madison was arrested in Chapmanville recently after being accused of strangulation and domestic battery.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court and signed by Cpl. C.A. Crum of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 15, a female reportedly stated that she and Christopher Childers, 20, were at a friend’s residence in Chapmanville when Childers’ mother kept messaging him and threatening her. The victim and Childers then reportedly began to argue, so he put on his shoes to leave, but the victim tried to get him to stay.
That’s when Childers grabbed her and choked her, according to the criminal complaint. He then reportedly pushed her up against the wall as he continued to choke her. The victim stated that she tried to calm Childers down again, and that’s when he struck her with an open hand and pushed her face.
The victim also stated that two days prior, on Dec. 13, she and Childers were driving on W.Va. 17 near Kelly Hollow in her car. According to the complaint, she stated that the roads were bad, and she told Childers to slow down, resulting in him striking her in the face.
Childers has been charged with strangulation and domestic battery. He was arraigned in Logan County Magistrate Court on a $15,000 bond, which he has since posted.
In other recent arrest reports from Logan County Magistrate Court, Glenn Albert Spears, 58, of Logan, was arrested and charged with failure to update his physical address with the sex offender registry, a felony. He was arraigned on a $5,000 bond and has since posted.