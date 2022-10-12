West Virginia’s native species of elk is long extinct due to over-hunting and habitat loss. But thanks to conservation efforts, elk are back in West Virginia and anyone can go visit them.
The Wildlife Restoration program began reintroducing elk from Arizona and Kentucky in 2016. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources started offering guided tours in 2018 led by Chief Logan State Park naturalist and biologist Lauren Cole.
What is the tour like?
I recently attended a morning tour and highly recommend it. After meeting in the lobby, we had coffee and small breakfast items like oatmeal and fruit while Cole went over the history of elk in West Virginia and the mission of the Restoration Program.
Then she drove us in a 15-passenger van to the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area. After parking, we walked about a mile on gravel and grass. It was not a difficult hike, but it might be a challenge for someone with mobility issues.
We first stopped at a spot that looked out over fenced areas. These pens were used for two releases, one in 2016 and the other in 2018. Now, they are sometimes used to hold injured animals. There was one female elk — or cow — in the pen, she was brought in because of an injured leg. Cole brought a scope and a few pairs of binoculars so we were able to see her before she hid behind a bush.
Next, we walked a little farther up to a spot that looked out over the mountain. You can see the edge of Logan County where it crosses into Mingo County.
It was very foggy and rainy the morning of our tour, so unfortunately, we did not see any elk at this spot. It sounds like this is an uncommon experience. We did see elk tracks and plenty of white-tailed deer, though.
The Chief Logan Lodge maintenance man (Louie) goes on every tour, that way he and Cole can handle any emergency that might come up.
Besides my husband and I, there were two other people on the tour. They went on an evening tour last year and enjoyed it so much they wanted to do it again. Amy Shaffer said the reason they came back is because of Cole, as her personality and knowledge add so much to the tour. I can see what they mean.
Cole likes puns; she keeps a few bags of the Bugles snacks on the elk education table because male elks make a sound called bugling. She also joked about carrying Milk Duds on the tour and pretending they were elk poop. She had a lot of funny and serious stories to share, and truly made learning fun.
When we were out on the tour, Cole was prepared for anything and really knew everything about the environment around us. On the way to the lookout point, she showed us different plants and the stories of how invasive species got there. On the evening tours, while they wait for the elk to wake up, they use the scope to look at the planets.
Things to keep in mind
This experience is nothing like going to the zoo. These animals are wild and not accustomed to being gawked at by humans. The one elk we saw from a mile away went behind a bush almost as soon as the scope was on her. The morning tour is the best option. Elk are mostly active at night, so when you go out in the morning they are up and moving. If you take the evening tour, you have to wait for them to get up. There are also usually fewer people on the morning tour.
The tour is about more than just seeing an elk. West Virginia’s state parks are some of the most beautiful places in the U.S., especially in the fall. Cole pointed out so many plants on our walk, like a native orchid called Nodding Ladies’ Tresses and several invasive species. She said there is folklore that the seed pods from the Royal Paulownia tree were brought here from Asia because they were originally used like packing peanuts.
Pictures are the only thing you can take with you. Remember to appreciate all the nature you experience, but also to leave everything as it is. No flowers, rocks or leaves, no matter how pretty, should make the trip home with you.
No tax dollars are involved. Thanks to the 26th president Theodore Roosevelt, the Wildlife Restoration program is funded completely through the sale of hunting and fishing licenses and sales tax from sporting equipment.
When traveling from Huntington, take Interstate 64 East to Charleston and then U.S. 119 South toward the lodge. The other option, W.Va. 10, is a narrow road with a lot of sharp turns.
Book your tour early, especially if you want the afternoon tour.
Dress appropriately with long pants, warm clothes and sturdy footwear.
Be careful and listen to Cole’s instructions. The tour takes place in an active hunting zone and is close to a mining zone. Depending on when you go, you might have to wear a reflective vest. There are also wild animals, uneven ground and dangerous weather to be aware of.
What the future holds
The number of elk in West Virginia grows every year. There are no natural predators, but the population will still need to be kept under control, which is why there are plans to offer a special hunting permit for elk. Similar to systems in other states, hunters will be able to apply for a permit but who gets them is a lottery system.
West Virginia lost many of its meadow habitats, which are essential for elk, but with the restoration program, old coal mines are turning into meadows. Mountaintop removal is a modern coal-mining practice where the top of the mountain is removed and leaves behind a level surface perfect for a meadow.
Elk tours can be booked on the West Virginia State Park website. Tours are on Saturdays and Sundays at 5:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the fall, which is mating season, and last about four hours. Advance registration is required, and participation is limited to 12. The tour costs $34 and happens rain or shine.