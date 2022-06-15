MATEWAN — The Magnolia Fair Festival is set for Wednesday-Saturday, June 15-18, in Matewan.
Events are slated for 5 to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Each day will include vendors, carnival rides and entertainment.
There will be two stages for entertainment this year. Carnival rides will be set up for the duration of the festival. Pork Chop Revue from “America’s Got Talent” will also be on hand for all four days of the festival.
Crystal Moore, recorder for the town of Matewan, said events will kick off Wednesday night with a gospel sing at 6 p.m. Moore said local performers will take the stage for this show.
“That was open to the public,” Moore said. “Just anyone that wanted to sign up, we let them do that.”
The Magnolia Fair Festival Pageant will take place over two nights on the main stage. Kids 12 and younger will have their pageant at 7 p.m. Thursday. The pageant for those 13 and older will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Moore said they have also had some excitement for Friday’s entertainment line-up, which includes Josh Addair.
“Friday night seems to be what everybody has been excited about because Josh Addair, who is actually from Matewan, he is performing with his band,” Moore said. “We also have a guy, Josh Pollard, who is coming from Charleston, South Carolina, to open for him. The community and everyone seems to be excited that Josh has decided to come back, and he’s bringing a video crew with him to film him all day.”
Moore said Adam Parker and the Bourbon Cowboys Band will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday with fireworks set to follow the performance.
Moore said there will be plenty of activities for kids. Big Fun Circus will have a kids’ zone set up for face painting, games and other activities.
“We also have the Big Fun Circus that will be here on Friday and Saturday,” Moore said. “I think they’re performing all day on both days. I’m sure they’ll have to take breaks, but Big Fun Circus will be at the fair for the kids.”
Tickets for the event are $15 each at the gate. She said those who are under 42 inches tall will get in for free.
More information can be found on the Town of Matewan, WV Facebook page.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.