BARBOURSVILLE — Folks who love shopping and walking around at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville are finally getting to go back after it reopened Thursday.
“I not only love shopping at the mall, but it’s a great place to walk around and get some exercise for us senior citizens,” said 80-year-old Phyllis Pinson, of Barboursville. “I am glad it is finally reopened.”
The mall had been closed since March 24 following West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s order that nonessential businesses in the state close to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Joe Bell, director of corporate communications for Cafaro, the mall’s parent company, said normal mall hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday will resume immediately.
While the mall itself will be open, some stores, restaurants and other businesses may be opening at a later date or with alterations to their normal routines, Bell said, so patrons should call or check online for the hours of operation for individual stores.
“There were several stores not open, but the ones that were open were doing great business on Thursday,” Bell said. “Some others haven’t reopened as well, so if you want to know before you go, visit the mall’s online directory. The list is updated daily.”
A full listing of stores that are open and services available is online at https://www.huntingtonmall.com/directory/.
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Field & Stream and Books-A-Million reopened to inside traffic, but many others remain temporarily closed or are offering limited availability.
“Many of the mall’s retailers are offering ‘Mall To Go’ curbside pickup at designated mall entrances by calling your favorite store, in advance, to place orders,” Bell said.
Those who visit Huntington Mall will notice several changes, Bell said, including signage and physical barriers to enhance social distancing and more stringent cleaning standards, especially in high-touch areas.
And because of the high demand for personal protective equipment (PPE), the mall is developing a way for locally based manufacturers and retailers of such gear to get their products to the people who need them, Bell said.
“Local manufacturers and retailers of PPE may qualify for free rent at the mall’s new PPE Marketplace,” Bell said. “They are encouraged to contact Brian McGahagan at the mall’s leasing office for details.”
McGahagan can be reached at 330-747-2746 or by email at bmcgahagan@cafarocompany.com.
The Charleston Town Center mall also opened its doors to shoppers Thursday for the first time since March.
While the mall itself is open, many retailers and businesses inside it continue to be closed, according to a news release. Shoppers are encouraged to visit www.charlestontowncenter.com or call specific retailers for the most updated information.
The mall also has adjusted its hours — it is now open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.