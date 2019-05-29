Logan Banner
LOGAN - You are invited to a wedding on a Greek island for one of the most iconic Broadway musicals of all time.
"Mamma Mia" debuts Thursday, May 30, at Chief Logan State Park at the Liz Spurlock Amphitheater, presented by the Aracoma Story Inc.
The show has played to more than 60 million people worldwide, but this is the first time the musical comedy has hit the local stage. The story is about a mother, her daughter who is getting married, three possible fathers and a trip down the aisle.
The music is taken from the songbook of 1970s supergroup ABBA. The show is built around the group's greatest hits - songs like "Dancing Queen," "Take a Chance on Me," "The Winner Takes it All," "SOS," "Super Trooper" and more.
Shows are offered at 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday from May 30 until June 16.
Tickets are $12 adults and $8 children 10 and under at Gatti's at the Fountain Place Mall, Pic Pac at Man, Aracoma Drug in Chapmanville and the Chief Logan Conference Center or online at www.brownpapertickets.com.
Ticket sales begin at 7:30 p.m. on performance nights at the gate. Call 304-752-0253.