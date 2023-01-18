LOGAN — A man from Pecks Mill was arrested in downtown Logan after police say a woman accused him of hitting her in the head with a hammer.
Leonard D. Hobbs, 55, of Pecks Mill has been charged with malicious assault and domestic battery following the incident which took place on Jan. 13, according to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court. The report states that Patrolman A.L. Bias of the City of Logan Police Department responded to a residence on Dingess St. in Logan over a person who reported being hit in the head with a hammer.
Bias writes in the complaint that a female victim stated that Hobbs had broken into her residence. She further stated that she and Hobbs are in an on and off relationship and that he has not lived in the residence since January or February 2022.
According to the complaint, the victim said that Hobbs grabbed her purse and hit her in the head with a hammer during a physical struggle. Hobbs then stole her money from her purse, according to what she stated to Bias in the complaint.
Bias writes that a hammer with blood on it was recovered from the home. Bias added that he observed two wounds on the victim’s head and scratch marks on her back. Additionally, the victim also advised that one of her fingers was broken from the struggle.
Hobbs was arraigned in Logan County Magistrate Court by Dwight Williamson on a $30,000 cash or surety bond. He is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail as of Tuesday.