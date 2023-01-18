Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN — A man from Pecks Mill was arrested in downtown Logan after police say a woman accused him of hitting her in the head with a hammer.

Leonard D. Hobbs, 55, of Pecks Mill has been charged with malicious assault and domestic battery following the incident which took place on Jan. 13, according to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court. The report states that Patrolman A.L. Bias of the City of Logan Police Department responded to a residence on Dingess St. in Logan over a person who reported being hit in the head with a hammer.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you