CHAPMANVILLE - A Chapmanville man was arrested after he was found intoxicated and claimed he was an undercover U.S. Marshal.
According to a release from the Chapmanville Police Department, on Saturday, CPD Officer Dylan Smith received a call about an intoxicated male walking around houses in the Shelton-Smith area of town. Austin Collins, 25, was located in the parking lot of Chapmanville Regional High School.
When Smith spoke to Collins, he reportedly said that he was an undercover U.S. Marshall and provided several different numbers that he claimed were his badge number. Collins failed a field sobriety test.
Collins reportedly continued to try to walk away and cursed Smith while being told many times to stop. Collins attempted to pull away once again when Smith went to detain him. After being placed under arrest, Collins allegedly threatened Smith with both physical harm and with the U.S. Marshal Service.
A background check on Collins showed that he does not work for any law enforcement agency. He has been charged with public intoxication, impersonating an officer and obstructing an officer.
As of press time Monday, Collins is being held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $2,000 surety/cash bond.